Alliance over if Berlusconi backs Cottarelli - Salvini

Rome, May 28 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the centre-right coalition will collapse if Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia backs an interim government led by former spending review chief Carlo Cottarelli. "If Berlusconi votes for Cottarelli then goodbye alliance," Salvini told Radio Capital. "His statement yesterday was the same (as former premier Matteo) Renzi of the PD".