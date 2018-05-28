Rome
No one contemplated quitting euro - Salvini
'Wasn't in Savona's programme' says League leader
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that neither he nor the 5-Star Movement contemplated Italy dropping the euro as its currency after the drive to form a coalition government collapsed following President Sergio Mattarella's refusal to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. "No one ever thought about quitting the euro," Salvini told Radio Capital. "It wasn't in our programmes, it wasn't in Savona's programme. "There was just the revision of the banking system and the taxes".
