Mattarella to see Cottarelli, issues warning

Rome, May 28 - President Sergio Mattarella is meeting Carlo Cottarelli on Monday and is expected to give the former spending review commissioner a premier mandate amid Italy's unprecedented institutional crisis. An effort to form a 5-Star Movement/League government led by law professor Giuseppe Conte collapsed on Sunday when Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister, citing the risk of financial turbulence. This prompted a furious reaction from League leader Matteo Salvini, who accused the president of representing the interests of other states instead of Italy, and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who has called for the head of State's impeachment. Mattarella is expected to ask Cottarelli to try to form an interim government until new elections can be held, presumably later this year. Italy has been in the hands of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's outgoing executive since the inconclusive March 4 election. The president, meanwhile, said Monday that it was necessary to stay true to democratic principles to combat the ever-present threat of intolerance on the 44th anniversary of Piazza della Loggia bombing in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974. "We have to keep common democratic sensibility high and remain faithful to the principles that inspire coexistence to defeat those who still intend to sow intolerance and fear," he said. "The threat of violence has never been wiped out in our community. "We are all witnesses to how it can take on new forms and methods in the pursuit of the same objective - to hit the dignity of people and their freedom".