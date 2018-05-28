Faithful to democracy against intolerance-Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 28 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday that it is necessary to stay true to democratic principles to combat the ever-present threat of intolerance on the 44th anniversary of Piazza della Loggia bombing in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974. "We have to keep common democratic sensibility high and remain faithful to the principles that inspire coexistence to defeat those who still intend to sow intolerance and fear," he said. "The threat of violence has never been wiped out in our community. "We are all witnesses to how it can take on new forms and methods in the pursuit of the same objective - to hit the dignity of people and their freedom".