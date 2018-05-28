Salvini says 'we'll see' about running with M5S

Rome, May 28 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday told Radio Capital that he is evaluating plans regarding teaming up with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) in possible new elections, and said "we'll see". "I would like to know what Berlusconi does," he said. Of Paolo Savona, whose nomination as finance minister was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Salvini said, "We've found a person who, if he wishes, could be with us".