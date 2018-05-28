Rome
Salvini says 'we'll see' about running with M5S
League leader comments on new possible new election
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday told Radio Capital that he is evaluating plans regarding teaming up with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) in possible new elections, and said "we'll see". "I would like to know what Berlusconi does," he said. Of Paolo Savona, whose nomination as finance minister was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Salvini said, "We've found a person who, if he wishes, could be with us".
