Foreign press calls Italian govt crisis 'unprecedented'

Lunedì 28 Maggio 2018 | 11:31

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
26.05.2018

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100

Alessano, cane corso sbranacagnolino e ferisce una donna
26.05.2018

Alessano, cane corso sbrana
cagnolino e ferisce una donna

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Decaro: dichiarare stato d'emergenza
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Decaro: dichiarare stato d'emergenza

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati
17.03.2018

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

Foreign press calls Italian govt crisis 'unprecedented'

Government woes make headlines in Spain, France, Germany, US

Foreign press calls Italian govt crisis 'unprecedented'

Rome, May 28 - Italy's trouble in forming a government was making headlines across the globe on Monday, following premier designate Giuseppe Conte's decision on Sunday to drop his bid to form a 5-Star Movement/League government after President Sergio Mattarella rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. One of Germany's main newspapers, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, called the situation a "war of nerves in Rome" and said the country is facing perhaps "the most dramatic time of the past 30 years". Spain's El Mundo called the past 64 days without a government, since the March 4 elections, a "crisis without precedent in Italy". France's Le Figaro said "Italy is sinking into a very serious political crisis" and also called it "without precedent". Across the Atlantic, the Washington Post said Italy "fell into political chaos Sunday" and a New York Times headline read, "Italy's populist parties, on precipice of power, fail to form government".

