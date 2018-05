Attack on Mattarella shameful, says Renzi (2)

(see related) Rome, May 27 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said the attacks on President Sergio Mattarella following his rejection of the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister were "shameful" on Sunday. "(League leader Matteo) Salvini did not want to govern: he made unachievable promises, he is afraid of his lies," Renzi said via Twitter. "And so he used the alibi of a minister to cause everything to collapse - old-style League. "But threatening #Mattarella is shameful. You don't mess about with the institutions".