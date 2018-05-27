Rome
Impeachment talk irresponsible - Berlusconi (2)
Forza Italia ready for elections says ex-premier
27 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 27 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said it was irresponsible to moot impeaching President Sergio Mattarella following his rejection of the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. "At a time like this, everyone's first duty is to defend the savings of the Italian people, safeguarding our country's families and companies" Berlusconi said. "The 5-Star Movement, which is talking about impeachment, is irresponsible, as always. "Forza Italia awaits the decisions of the head of State, but is ready for elections if necessary".
