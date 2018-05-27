Impeachment talk irresponsible - Berlusconi (2)

Cerca

Domenica 27 Maggio 2018

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Fermato vandalo che sfregiava la lapide di Marzulli
26.05.2018

Bari, fermato dai vigili il vandalo che sfregiava la lapide del comandante Marzulli

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne

Calenda Emiliano
25.05.2018

Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto ministro Calenda e governo uscente

Bari, da domani udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Decaro: dichiarare stato d'emergenza
26.05.2018

Bari, da domani udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Decaro: dichiarare stato d'emergenza

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Rome

Impeachment talk irresponsible - Berlusconi (2)

Forza Italia ready for elections says ex-premier

Impeachment talk irresponsible - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, May 27 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said it was irresponsible to moot impeaching President Sergio Mattarella following his rejection of the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. "At a time like this, everyone's first duty is to defend the savings of the Italian people, safeguarding our country's families and companies" Berlusconi said. "The 5-Star Movement, which is talking about impeachment, is irresponsible, as always. "Forza Italia awaits the decisions of the head of State, but is ready for elections if necessary".

27.05.2018

