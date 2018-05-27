Rome
Some parties want elections - Mattarella
President didn't reject economy appointment with 'light heart'
27 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 27 - President Sergio Mattarella said Sunday that he did not reject the nomination of Paolo Savona, the League and 5-Star Movement's pick to be the new economy minister, "with a light heart". He added that some parties have requested a new general election and that he would decide on the basis of developments in parliament.
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Bari, fermato dai vigili il vandalo che sfregiava la lapide del comandante Marzulli
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto ministro Calenda e governo uscente