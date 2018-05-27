Rome
M5S bigwigs considering Mattarella impeachment (2)
Movement referring to article 90 of Constitution
27 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwigs are considering a bid to impeach President Sergio Mattarella after he rejected Paolo Savona's nomination to be the new economy minister, sources said Sunday. The anti-establishment movement is referring to Article 90 of the Constitution, the sources said. This states that "the President is not responsible for the actions performed in the exercise of his duties, except for high treason and violation of the Constitution, for which the President can be impeached by the Parliament in joint session, with an absolute majority of its members".
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Bari, fermato dai vigili il vandalo che sfregiava la lapide del comandante Marzulli
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto ministro Calenda e governo uscente