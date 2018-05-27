Mattarella 'incomprehensible' says Di Maio (3)

(see related) Rome, May 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Sunday that President Sergio Mattarella's decision to reject the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister was "incomprehensible". "In that case it is no use voting, the same people always decide (on who governs)," Di Maio said on Facebook. "There is a big problem in Italy that is called democracy. "In this country you can be a condemned criminal, a tax-fraud convict, you can be (Foreign Minister Angelino) Alfano, you can have done crimes against the civil service, you can be under investigation for corruption and you can be a minister. "But if you have criticised Europe, you cannot be economy minister in Italy. But it doesn't end here". M5S bigwigs are considering a bid to impeach Mattarella, sources said Sunday. The anti-establishment movement is referring to Article 90 of the Constitution, the sources said. This states that "the President is not responsible for the actions performed in the exercise of his duties, except for high treason and violation of the Constitution, for which the President can be impeached by the Parliament in joint session, with an absolute majority of its members".