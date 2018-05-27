Someone said 'No', new elections now - Salvini (2)

Rome, May 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday that Italy will have to have a new general election after premier designate Giuseppe Conte handed back a mandate to form a government. "The Italians come first, their right to work, to security and happiness," Salvini said. "We worked day and night for weeks to form a government that defends the interest of the Italian citizens. "But someone (under whose pressure?) said No. "Never again slaves, Italy is not a colony. At this point, with the honesty, coherence and the courage of always, the words must go back to you".