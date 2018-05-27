New vote if not 'free to work' - Salvini (2)

(see related) Rome, May 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday that it would be better to have a fresh election if it is not possible to form a new government that is "free" to implement its programme. "We won't be blackmailed by anyone," Salvini told a rally in Terni. "If we are certain that we can work freely, I'll be in my office tomorrow morning. "But if someone says to me go to the office, no rush, then we'll see the spread, the restrictions, then no - you can't work properly like that. "If we are in a democracy, the only thing left to do is give the word back to the Italian people".