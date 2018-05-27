Cycling: Froome wins Giro d'Italia (2)

Rome, May 27 - Chris Froome became the first British winner of the Giro d'Italia as the world's second-biggest stage race ended in Rome on Sunday. The Team Sky rider, who staged a breathtaking ride on Friday to take the Pink Jersey, already knew he had won before the end of the stage as it was neutralised, reportedly because the riders considered the state of the roads to be dangerous. Froome has now joined the elite club of riders who have won all three of the grand tours, having won the Tour de France four times and the Vuelta a Espana once. Ireland's Sam Bennett beat Elia Viviani in the sprint to clinch the final stage.