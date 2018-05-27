Premier delegate Conte meeting Mattarella (3)

Rome, May 27 - Premier delegate Giuseppe Conte is meeting President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace at 19:00 on Sunday. The meeting may lead to the formation of a coalition government backed by the 5-Star Movement and the League and headed by law professor Conte to end the long deadlock that ensued after Italy's March 4 general election. The formation of the new executive has apparently been held up by League leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that economist Paolo Savona, who has expressed Euroskeptic positions in the past, should be the new economy minster. Mattarella is reportedly not happy about this pick. "I want a different Europe, one that is stronger but fairer," Savona said in a statement on Sunday. "Wild controversy has been made out of my ideas. I believe in European political union".