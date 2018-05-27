Premier delegate Conte meeting Mattarella (3)

Cerca

Domenica 27 Maggio 2018 | 19:47

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Fermato vandalo che sfregiava la lapide di Marzulli
26.05.2018

Bari, fermato dai vigili il vandalo che sfregiava la lapide del comandante Marzulli

Calenda Emiliano
25.05.2018

Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto ministro Calenda e governo uscente

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne

fortuna, dea bendata
26.05.2018

Il lavoro a Trani è una botta di fortuna da ottenere con un sorteggio

Bari, le udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
26.05.2018

Bari, da lunedì udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni
25.05.2018

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Rome

Premier delegate Conte meeting Mattarella (3)

Meeting may lead to formation of M5S-League govt

Premier delegate Conte meeting Mattarella (3)

Rome, May 27 - Premier delegate Giuseppe Conte is meeting President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace at 19:00 on Sunday. The meeting may lead to the formation of a coalition government backed by the 5-Star Movement and the League and headed by law professor Conte to end the long deadlock that ensued after Italy's March 4 general election. The formation of the new executive has apparently been held up by League leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that economist Paolo Savona, who has expressed Euroskeptic positions in the past, should be the new economy minster. Mattarella is reportedly not happy about this pick. "I want a different Europe, one that is stronger but fairer," Savona said in a statement on Sunday. "Wild controversy has been made out of my ideas. I believe in European political union".

Surgeon sacked after patient dies

 

Surgeon sacked after patient dies

 
Dad nabbed for raping daughter, 12

Dad nabbed for raping daughter, 12

 
Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

 
Spread crosses 210-point threshold, Milan bourse down (3)

Spread crosses 210-point threshold, Milan bourse down (3)

 
Camorra clan using council housing to sell drugs 24/7

Camorra clan using council housing to sell drugs 24/7

 

Ansatg delle ore 19

 
Gaza, funerali per due palestinesi uccisi

Gaza, funerali per due palestinesi uccisi

 
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 
Giornata Sollievo: legge anti-dolore ancora poco nota

Giornata Sollievo: legge anti-dolore ancora poco nota

 
Banche: emorragia occupati, in 8 anni persi 44mila posti

Banche: emorragia occupati, in 8 anni persi 44mila posti

 
Ritratto femminile tragicomico

Ritratto femminile tragicomico

 
Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

 
Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 28 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 28 maggio 2018

 

