Veneto law demanding 15 yrs residence for nursery spiked

Cerca

Sabato 26 Maggio 2018 | 19:58

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

agenzia turistica chiusa a taranto
24.05.2018

L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce

Decreto del ministro: locali a Modugno per supplire al Palagiustizia di Bari
25.05.2018

Palagiustizia di Bari: locali a Modugno, e tre tensostrutture nel cortile

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Calenda Emiliano
25.05.2018

Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto ministro Calenda e governo uscente

Lo scontro treno tir a Cisternino avvenne alle ore 13.30 del 24 settembre 2012
25.05.2018

Scontro treno tir tra Ostuni Fasano: medaglia al ferroviere

Bari, le udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
26.05.2018

Bari, le udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni
25.05.2018

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

Rome

Veneto law demanding 15 yrs residence for nursery spiked

Constitutional Court says against principle of equality

Veneto law demanding 15 yrs residence for nursery spiked

Rome, May 25 - The Constitutional Court on Friday struck down a controversial Veneto regional law demanding that parents must have been resident for 15 years to be eligible for their children to be admitted to public nurseries. The court said the law was unconstitutional as it went against the principle of equality and introduced an unreasonable access criteria. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said his administration respected the ruling, while defending the law, saying it was sensible and denying "unjust" allegations it was a racist measure designed to prevent migrants getting into the nurseries.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Surgeon sacked after patient dies

 

Surgeon sacked after patient dies

 
Dad nabbed for raping daughter, 12

Dad nabbed for raping daughter, 12

 
Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

 
Spread crosses 210-point threshold, Milan bourse down (3)

Spread crosses 210-point threshold, Milan bourse down (3)

 
Camorra clan using council housing to sell drugs 24/7

Camorra clan using council housing to sell drugs 24/7

 
Giro:Froome snatches lead with sensational breakaway (7)

Giro:Froome snatches lead with sensational breakaway (7)

 
Circeo Monster Izzo 'says' gang also killed Friuli girl (4)

Circeo Monster Izzo 'says' gang also killed Friuli girl (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, le udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia

Bari, le udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 
Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

 
Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

 
Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

 
Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

 
Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
In piazza contro Macron, incidenti a Parigi

In piazza contro Macron, incidenti a Parigi

 
Italia TV
Musica e carcere, il Dozza di Bologna apre le porte al pubblico

Musica e carcere, il Dozza di Bologna apre le porte al pubblico

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 19

Ansatg delle ore 19

 
Calcio TV
Clericus Cup, in campo la finale tra Usa e Africa

Clericus Cup, in campo la finale tra Usa e Africa

 
Spettacolo TV
L'amour secondo Kechiche, canto primo

L'amour secondo Kechiche, canto primo

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 26 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 26 maggio 2018

 
Sport TV
Il Giro d'Italia riparte dalla Reggia di Venaria

Il Giro d'Italia riparte dalla Reggia di Venaria

 
Economia TV
L'idroscalo di Milano si rifa' il look, stop ad alghe e cura del verde

L'idroscalo di Milano si rifa' il look, stop ad alghe e cura del verde

 

Digital Edition

26.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU