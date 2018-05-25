Veneto law demanding 15 yrs residence for nursery spiked

Rome, May 25 - The Constitutional Court on Friday struck down a controversial Veneto regional law demanding that parents must have been resident for 15 years to be eligible for their children to be admitted to public nurseries. The court said the law was unconstitutional as it went against the principle of equality and introduced an unreasonable access criteria. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said his administration respected the ruling, while defending the law, saying it was sensible and denying "unjust" allegations it was a racist measure designed to prevent migrants getting into the nurseries.