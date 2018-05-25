Conte works on list of ministers, meets Salvini, Di Maio

Cerca

Sabato 26 Maggio 2018

agenzia turistica chiusa a taranto
24.05.2018

L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce

Decreto del ministro: locali a Modugno per supplire al Palagiustizia di Bari
25.05.2018

Palagiustizia di Bari: locali a Modugno, e tre tensostrutture nel cortile

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Lo scontro treno tir a Cisternino avvenne alle ore 13.30 del 24 settembre 2012
25.05.2018

Scontro treno tir tra Ostuni Fasano: medaglia al ferroviere

Calenda Emiliano
25.05.2018

Ilva, Emiliano soddisfatto: sconfitto
ministro Calenda e governo uscente

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni
25.05.2018

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Rome

Conte works on list of ministers, meets Salvini, Di Maio

Tension between president and M5S-League over Savona

Conte works on list of ministers, meets Salvini, Di Maio

Rome, May 25 - Premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, continued to hold talks on Friday as he prepares a list of ministers for the 5-Star Movement (M5S), League coalition government he has been given a mandate to try to form. Conte, a 54-year-old law professor from Puglia with no political experience, had a round of meetings with the parties in parliament on Thursday and he also talked to representatives of investors who lost money in a series of recent bank crises. He met Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Friday before talks with M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini. There appears to be tension between President Sergio Mattarella and the League-M5S over the cabinet, in particular the possibility that 82-year-old Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona could become economy minister. Di Maio and Salvini seem intent on sticking by the choice of Savona despite reported misgivings on the part of Mattarella. It is a prerogative of the head of State to approve ministers, after discussions with the premier-designate. Sources at Mattarella's office said Thursday that the big issue on the formation of a new government was not supposed vetoes against some ministers but, on the contrary, possible diktats to the premier and the head of State on the exercise of the functions given to them by the Constitution. Conte said that he talked "about the state of the Italian economy" during a meeting with Visco. He responded "we'll see" when reporters asked whether he would meet President Sergio Mattarella later on Friday.

26.05.2018

