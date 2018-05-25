Perugia
Dad nabbed for raping daughter, 12
Near Perugia
25 Maggio 2018
Perugia, May 25 - A 50-year-old man was arrested near Perugia Friday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter. "I'll do it, that way you can defend yourself from rapists," La Nazione newspaper quite the man as telling her.
L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Ilva: trattativa in stallo, per i sindacati si va avanti