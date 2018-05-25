Circeo Monster Izzo 'says' gang also killed Friuli girl (4)

Rome, May 25 - Angelo Izzo, one of the 'Circo Monsters' serving two life terms for rape and murder, has suggested the gang also abducted a 17-year-old Friuli (RPT Friuili) girl who disappeared in August 1975, Rossella Corazzin, and raped and murdered her on Lake Trasimene north of Rome, Il Gazzettino reported Friday. A prosecutor told ANSA that Izzo had only made "vague" references, "but is is certain that it is her". A defence layer for another of the three 'Circeo monsters', Gianni Guido, said the news was "completely unfounded" and that Izzo was notoriously unreliable. But Izzo's lawyer Rolando Iorio said "in the past Angelo Izzo told me about the case of Rossella Corazzin, and told me that there were other people with him including Andrea Ghira, involved in the Circeo massacre with him". Corazzin's cousin Mara told ANSA: "Izzo's words on the one hand destroy me but on the other hand they put the word 'end' to a search that has never stopped and has lasted 43 years". Corazzin went missing on August 21 1975 while the three Circeo monsters ran amok on the night of September 29-30 that year. The notorious 1975 case of rape, torture and murder at the plush Monte Circeo resort south of Rome was reopened in January 2016 when the body of one of the perpetrators, Andrea Ghira, was ordered to be exhumed in the Spanish North African city of Melilla where he was buried under a false name. The latest DNA technology was used to definitively establish that the body was that of Ghira, who was buried as Maximo Testa De Andres. An initial DNA test in 2005 identified it as Ghira but Italian prosecutors wanted to be absolutely sure he is dead and not hiding somewhere. The case was reopened after a report by a missing persons show on RAI TV, 'Chi l'ha visto'' (Who Has Seen Him?). Ghira and two other neo-Fascists, Angelo Izzo and Gianni Guido, were handed life-sentences in July 1976 for murdering 19- year-old Maria Rosaria Lopez and attempting to murder Donatella Colasanti after torturing and raping them at a villa owned by Ghiri's father at Circeo, a wealthy seaside resort about 100km south of Rome. The three, all from well-off and well-connected families in Rome's posh Parioli neighbourhood, all managed to elude justice for several years, some by escaping abroad.