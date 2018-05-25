Fiat Chrysler to recall 4.8 mn cars after software issue

Rome, May 25 - Fiat Chrylser (FCA) will be recalling a whopping 4.8 million vehicles for an update in the Powertrain Control Modules software after concern was raised that they could get stuck in cruise control, the company said in a statement on Friday. Chief Technical Compliance Officer Mark Chernoby said that the software update would be free and that the company would alert customers affected starting next week. The US road safety watchdog noted that the vehicles would be recalled due to a software defect. FCA stocks plunged by 2.96% after the announcement.