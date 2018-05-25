Rome
Taste of summer in weekend weather
Some thunderstorms in north Sunday
25 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 25 - Italy will ge a taste of summer in this weekend's weather with temperatures climbing to 30% in most parts, meteorologists said Friday. There may be some thunderstorms in the north Sunday.
L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Ilva: trattativa in stallo, per i sindacati si va avanti