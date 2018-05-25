Milan stocks lose 51 bn euros in 9 sessions

Milan, May 25 - The Milan stock exchange has lost about 51 billion euros in capitalization since May 15, when tensions linked to the formation of a new government between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and League parties began to affect the markets. The FTSE All Share lost 7.3% in nine sessions, reducing its capitalization by 646 billion. Banks paid the steepest price due to concerns over hostile policies that the new government may bring in. The FTSE All Share Banks lost 15.2%.