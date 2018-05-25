Milan stocks lose 51 bn euros in 9 sessions

Cerca

Venerdì 25 Maggio 2018

agenzia turistica chiusa a taranto
24.05.2018

L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Tarantoincoraggiamento per la Toffa
23.05.2018

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa

stabilimento Ilva
24.05.2018

Ilva: trattativa in stallo, per i sindacati si va avanti

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni
25.05.2018

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis
24.07.2017

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis

Milan

Milan stocks lose 51 bn euros in 9 sessions

Banks plunge, FTSE All Shares Banks -15.2%

Milan stocks lose 51 bn euros in 9 sessions

Milan, May 25 - The Milan stock exchange has lost about 51 billion euros in capitalization since May 15, when tensions linked to the formation of a new government between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and League parties began to affect the markets. The FTSE All Share lost 7.3% in nine sessions, reducing its capitalization by 646 billion. Banks paid the steepest price due to concerns over hostile policies that the new government may bring in. The FTSE All Share Banks lost 15.2%.

