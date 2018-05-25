Rome
Pope pays surprise visit to Rome school (2)
Visits 'Elisa's Library'
25 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 25 - Pope Francis on Friday paid a surprise visit to a state school in south-east Rome, the Istituto Comprensivo Elisa Scala, as part of his Fridays of Mercy programme. The school is linked to Elisa Scala, an 11-year-old bright pupil who died of leucemia in 2015, and in whose name a library now counting thousands of books was created, the Vatican press office said. Francis spoke with her parents, who showed him around the library.
