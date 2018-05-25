Rome
Conte goes to Quirinale for informal meeting
To update president on state of talks
25 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 25 - Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte on Friday went to the presidential Quirinale palace for an informal meeting with President Sergio Mattarella to inform him of how his government-formation talks were going. He is expected to go back to Mattarella Saturday to formally 'drop his reservation' and present his proposed list of ministers.
