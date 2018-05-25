Cerca

agenzia turistica chiusa a taranto
24.05.2018

L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Tarantoincoraggiamento per la Toffa
23.05.2018

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa

stabilimento Ilva
24.05.2018

Ilva: trattativa in stallo, per i sindacati si va avanti

Buoni spesa in cambio dei rifiuti
23.05.2018

Buoni spesa in cambio dei rifiuti

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni
25.05.2018

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari
25.05.2018

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Treno deragliato, 2 morti e 18 feriti
24.05.2018

Treno deragliato, 2 morti e 18 feriti

Rome

Circeo Monster Izzo 'says' gang also killed Friuli girl

Rossella Corazzin, 17, 'raped and murdered on Lake Trasimene'

Circeo Monster Izzo 'says' gang also killed Friuli girl

Rome, May 25 - Angelo Izzo, one of the 'Circo Monsters' serving two life terms for rape and murder, has suggested the gang also abducted a 17-year-old Friuli (RPT Friuili) girl who disappeared in August 1975, Rossella Corazzin, and raped and murdered her on Lake Trasimene north of Rome, Il Gazzettino reported Friday. A prosecutor told ANSA that Izzo had only made "vague" references, "but is is certain that it is her". A defence layer for another of the three 'Circeo monsters', Gianni Guido, said the news was "completely unfounded". The notorious 1975 case of rape, torture and murder at the plush Monte Circeo resort south of Rome was reopened in January 2016 when the body of one of the perpetrators, Andrea Ghira, was ordered to be exhumed in the Spanish North African city of Melilla where he was buried under a false name. The latest DNA technology was used to definitively establish that the body was that of Ghira, who was buried as Maximo Testa De Andres. An initial DNA test in 2005 identified it as Ghira but Italian prosecutors wanted to be absolutely sure he is dead and not hiding somewhere. The case was reopened after a report by a missing persons show on RAI TV, 'Chi l'ha visto'' (Who Has Seen Him?). Ghira and two other neo-Fascists, Angelo Izzo and Gianni Guido, were handed life-sentences in July 1976 for murdering 19- year-old Maria Rosaria Lopez and attempting to murder Donatella Colasanti after torturing and raping them at a villa owned by Ghiri's father at Circeo, a wealthy seaside resort about 100km south of Rome. The three, all from well-off and well-connected families in Rome's posh Parioli neighbourhood, all managed to elude justice for several years, some by escaping abroad.

