Bardonecchia
Giro: Aru pulls out (3)
At foot of first climb on 19th stage
25 Maggio 2018
Bardonecchia, May 25 - Italy's Fabio Aru dropped out of the Giro d'Italia at the foot of the first climb on the 19th and third-last stage Friday. Aru, who fancied his chances before the grand tour started, was 45'44'' behind leader Simon Yates of Britain. The Sardinian climber lost a lot of time on mountain stages recently.
