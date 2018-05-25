Genoan businessman shot dead in Costa Rica (2)

Genoa, May 25 - A 36-year-old Genoan businessman was shot dead in Csota Rican capital San José two days ago, local newspaper Il Scolo XIX said Friday. Salvatore Ponzo, who imported pineapples and other fruit to Italy, was killed by a two-man hit team on a scooter near the Italian embassy. His Ecuadorean girlfriend Toaquiza Lopez, 26, was seriously injured. At least 20 shell cases were recovered at the scene, police chief Daniel Calderon said, and a manhunt has been launched. Ten days ago another Italian businessman, Stefano Calandrelli, was killed in Costa Rica. The 50-year-old had been working there for over 20 years. The Italian foreign ministry said it was following the latest case and Rome prosecutors opened a probe.