Giro: Yates drops 18' on Cima Coppi, Dumoulin-Froome duel

Bardonecchia, May 25 - Simon Yates fell almost 18 minutes behind fellow Briton and breakaway leader Chris Froome on the highest climb of this year's Giro d'Italia or 'Cima Coppi', the 2,178m Colle delle Finestre, on Friday's 19th stage. Reigning champion Dutchman Tom Dumoulin crossed the Cima almost two minutes behind Froome and the pair will now vie for the lead in the general classification. The 101st Giro ends Sunday in Rome. photo: Dumoulin