Brussels
EU not expecting disappointments from Italy on banks (2)
Bulgarian finance minister says decisions made transparently
25 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 25 - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) President Vladislav Goranov of Bulgaria said Friday that "we are not expecting disappointments from the new Italian government" after the council approved a new banking package, with Italy and Greece abstaining. "Everything we do at the European Council, all the decisions we make, are made with the maximum transparency and that will be valid for the next legislative proposal on risk sharing".
