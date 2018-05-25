Turin
10 yrs asked for Nigerian who raped, impregnated girl, 11
In Turin
25 Maggio 2018
Turin, May 25 - prosecutors on Friday asked for a jail term of 10 years for a Nigerian man who allegedly raped and impregnated an 11-year-old girl in Turin last November. The sentence is expected next month. The man was a guest of the girl's parents, and he was left to look after her and her siblings when they went to work.
L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Ilva: trattativa in stallo, per i sindacati si va avanti
Buoni spesa in cambio dei rifiuti