Milan
Lesbian, 23, attempts suicide after mother rejects her
In Milan
25 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 25 - A 23-year-old Colombian woman tried to commit suicide after her mother rejected her when she came out to her as a lesbian Thursday, sources said Friday. The woman was about to throw herself onto the Milan underground line when two people dissuaded her at around 8:30 Thursday, police said.
