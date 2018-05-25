Rome
Verona jail suicide takes year's toll up to 20
3 in last week alone - watchdog
25 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 25 - A Moroccan inmates committed suicide Thursday in Verona prison, taking this year's prison suicide toll up to 20, the inmates rights watchdog said Friday. He said it was "grievous and painful to have to register 20 deaths since the start of the year and three in the last week alone".
