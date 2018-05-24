2 hurt in shooting spree near Salerno (4)

Salerno, May 24 - Two people have been hurt in a shooting spree over the last two days in the Salerno area, police said Thursday. A man and a woman, both 67, were the victims of the 27-year-old shooter who has been arrested, they said. The shootings took place at Pagani, Sarno, Nocera, Cava de Tirreni and Nocera Inferiore. The shooter, who "escalated" his spree on Wednesday, has reportedly confessed and police have seized the semi-automatic he allegedly used.