Don't destroy Jobs Act, Industria 4.0 - Boccia (2)

Bolzano, May 25 - Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia on Friday appealed to the incoming government not to scrap two of the most important measures passed by the centre-left executives of recent years - the Jobs Act labour reform and the Industria 4.0 programme. "The Jobs Act and Industria 4.0 are proving to have effects on the real economy and so it is important that these measures are not destroyed and that this path is continued," Boccia said in Bolzano. "We don't assess governments but their measures. Other countries like France are moving forward, so we cannot stop".