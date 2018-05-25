Vatican City
Health of family decisive for future of world, Church - pope
Multiple challenges and difficulties
25 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 25 - The health of the family is decisive for the future of the world and the Church, Pope Francis said Friday. "The family is the first community where you teach and learn to love. And it is the privileged environment in which you teach and learn the faith, you learn to do good. "The good health of the family is decisive for the future of the world and the Church, considering the multiple challenges and difficulties that present themselves in everyday life today", he said.
