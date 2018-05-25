Rome
Tunnel-digging bank-heist gang busted
10 arrested over multi-million-euro Parma robbery
25 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 25 - Carabinieri police in Parma on Friday arrested 10 people accused of building underground tunnels to carry out a multimillion-euro bank robbery in the northern Italian city on October 31 last year, investigative sources said. All the suspects hail from the Campania region and have a police record, investigators said. Police believe they were ready to rob another bank in the city.
