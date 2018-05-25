Spread crosses 200-points threshold, Milan bourse down

Rome, May 25 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond crossed the 200-basis-points mark in early trading on Friday, climbing to 201.2 - the highest since June 2017. The yield on the BTP was up to 2.46%. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, has been on the rise as the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League close in on a forming a new government. It closed on 191 points on Thursday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 0.35%, dropping to 22,682 points, in early trading Friday.