Universiade: 868,000 euros for Virgiliano sports center

Naples, May 24 - The Naples town council has approved a motion for the renovation of the Virgiliano sports center ahead of the 2019 Summer Universiade. The works - which are expected to cost 868,797.67 euros - will include maintenance and adjustments necessary for compliance with Italian National Olympics Committee (CONI) regulations for buildings and facilities for both athletes and staff. They will also include maintenance of the building for public use; the building of a new wrought iron fence around the sports field and a new glass balustrade with aluminum to separate the track from the stands; adjustments to the stands to bring them into compliance with security and fire prevention regulations - in part through the building of five new steel stairs; and adjustments to existing facilities including the building of a new lighting system for the tracks made up of 22 light towers and LED lighting.