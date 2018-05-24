Pro-Conte govt majority rises to 171 Senators

Rome
Rome, May 24 - The number of Senators willing to support a government under prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte has risen to 171 out of 318, ten more than needed for an absolute majority, after four crossed over from the mixed group. The League-M5S-backed future government has much more leeway in the Lower House, where some 352 out of 630 are expected to support it.
