Pro-Conte govt majority rises to 171 Senators

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Tarantoincoraggiamento per la Toffa
23.05.2018

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossaDi Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
23.05.2018

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura

agenzia turistica chiusa a taranto
24.05.2018

L’agenzia viaggi non riapre e scattano le denunce

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rome

Pro-Conte govt majority rises to 171 Senators

Support from 352 MPs in Lower House

Pro-Conte govt majority rises to 171 Senators

Rome, May 24 - The number of Senators willing to support a government under prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte has risen to 171 out of 318, ten more than needed for an absolute majority, after four crossed over from the mixed group. The League-M5S-backed future government has much more leeway in the Lower House, where some 352 out of 630 are expected to support it.

