Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Rome

Investments in solar energy bring hope to Brazil

Macron launches alliance to mobilize USD 1 trillion for sector

Investments in solar energy bring hope to Brazil

Rome, May 24 - Growing concern for the environment and the search for electricity diversification tied to industrial development has led to renewable energy production throughout the world. The use of solar energy, one of the main objectives of the 21st edition of the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21), is a trend that gained extra momentum in the Brazilian market after French president Emmanuel Macron decided to mobilize one trillion USD for the sector until 2030 to help emerging nations. "The initiative is very interesting. It adds a bit of extra value to the solar energy market in Brazil, especially since the country is growing ever more," ANSA was told by Luis Gustavo Li, manager of LGL Solar Treinamentos. He added that "the potential for solar energy in Brazil is enormous." "From what I have seen, even among our students, is that people are talking ever more about the sector and also this is leading to growth in the market," he said. Brazil's request to join the International Solar Alliance (ASI), invited by the presidency of the National Congress on February 26, has led to some hope within the sector in the country and some growth. In January, the Associação Brasileira de Energia Solar Fotovoltaica (ABSOLAR) announced that the country has surpassed the 1 GW of capacity installed in solar energy projects. The association added that this amount had been achieved by only 30 countries I the world and that it was due to auctions held by the government between 2014 and 2015. ABSOLAR chairman Rodrigo Sauaia said that "Brazil is over 15 years late in the use of photovoltaic solar energy, but we are able to be one of the top countries in the world in this market". According to a report published by the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL), the outlook for the current year is for solar energy production to double in Brazil, since most of the 67 solar facilities planned for 2021 will start producing this year. The issue will be one of the themes of EnerSolar + Brasil, a trade fair held by Cipa Fiera Milano, which will take place from May 22 to May 24 at São Paulo Expo in San Paolo, Brazil. The fair will present the latest developments in the sustainable energy sector.

