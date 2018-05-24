Rome
Giro: Yates loses half his lead on Dumoulin (3)
After 18th stage
24 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 24 - Briton Simon Yates lost half his lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin on the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The lead was cut from 56 to 28 seconds. Yates lost the same time to Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo, who is third, 2'43'' behind, and Briton Chris Froome who is fourth, 3'22'' back. The stage was won by Germany's Maximilian Schachmann. The 196km stage from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso was the first mountain finish of the three stages that will decide the Giro 101, which finishes in Rome on Sunday.
