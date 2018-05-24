Giro: Yates loses half his lead on Dumoulin

Rome, May 24 - Briton Simon Yates lost half his lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin on the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The lead was cut from 56 to 28 seconds. The stage was won by Germany's Maximilian Schachmann. The 196km stage from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso was the first mountain finish of the three stages that will decide the Giro 101, which finishes in Rome on Sunday.