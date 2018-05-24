Milan
Plaster falls off La Scala portico
Workers scrub area where fragments came off
24 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 24 - Bits of plaster fell off a portico of Milan's La Scala Thursday, near the entrance to the storied opera house. No passerby was hit. The area has been cordoned off and technicians are seeing if other fragments, swollen by recent rain, are at risk of coming off. Workers are scrubbing the part of the arch roof where the pieces flaked off.
