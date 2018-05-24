War strategies for power within Church too - pope

Milan, May 24 - Pope Francis has admitted that the Catholic Church is not immune from power struggles featuring smear tactics. "Even in the Church, when you live by the logic of corporations rather than that of the communion, full-blown war strategies against someone for power can occur," the pope told L'Eco di Bergamo. "Sometimes that is expressed in economic terms, sometimes in terms of roles. "However it is, it is always an attempt to discredit people".