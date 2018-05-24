Deal reached for grass-cutting sheep in Rome parks

Cerca

Giovedì 24 Maggio 2018 | 16:06

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Tarantoincoraggiamento per la Toffa
23.05.2018

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossaDi Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
23.05.2018

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rome

Deal reached for grass-cutting sheep in Rome parks

Agreement with Coldiretti for 20 green spaces in suburbs

Deal reached for grass-cutting sheep in Rome parks

Rome, May 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday presented an agreement the city has reached with farmers association Coldiretti that features the possibility of using sheep to cut grass in parks in the capital's suburbs. The council's environment department has identified 20 green spaces where farmers will be allowed to cut the grass with their own equipment to take it away for feed or let the animals graze. "This agreement aims to enhance the agricultural role of this city, which has 40 million square metres of green space and 40% with an agricultural vocation," Raggi said. "One of the initiatives regards the care of agricultural green spaces and countryside (on the outskirts), an area that is often abandoned to its fate. "It features the cleaning (of the areas) via mechanical means and via grazing. "We won't take the sheep to (the parks in) the centre of Rome but we'll give them back areas that had been taken away from them - the Roman countryside". The idea of using sheep to cut grass in parks prompted ridicule from some critics of Raggi's 5-Star Movement administration.

