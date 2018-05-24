Rome
'Med diet' countries have most obese kids - WHO
Italy improving however
24 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 24 - The countries identified with the famously healthy Mediterranean Diet have the most obese children, the World Health Organisation said Thursday. Around one in five kids in Italy, Cyprus, Spain, Greece and Malta are obese, with rates of 18-21% compared to 5-9% in northern Europe, the WHO said. Italy, while lagging the others, is however starting to improve, it said.
