Salerno
2 hurt in shooting spree near Salerno (3)
Over last few days
24 Maggio 2018
Salerno, May 24 - Two people have been hurt in a shooting spree over the last few days in the Salerno area, police said Thursday. A man and a woman, both 67, were the victims of the 27-year-old shooter who has been arrested, they said. The shootings took place at Pagani, Sarno, Nocera, Cava de Tirreni and Nocera Inferiore.
