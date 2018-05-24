Brusseles
MPS measures 'to put it back on feet' - Vestager (3)
Preventive recapitalisation to get out of it once waters calm
24 Maggio 2018
Brusseles, May 24 - The measures taken by Italy and approved by the EU to right Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) were aimed at getting it back on its own two feet, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Thursday in reply to a question about the possible nationalisation of Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank. The preventive recapitalisation of MPS was based on "the idea of it being a question of a temporary thing," enabling one to "restructure and make sustainable" the bank, she said. Therefore, the operation aimed to "get out of it once the situation returned to calm waters" with a bank that "once again was walking on its own legs".
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti