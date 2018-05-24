Paris
Count on us, we'll work together - OECD to new govt (3)
Gurria recalls 'how much we have worked with Italy'
24 Maggio 2018
Paris, May 24 - Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) chief Angel Gurria told the incoming Italian government Thursday "count on the OECD, work with the OECD, feel at your ease with the OECD". He said "allow us, please, to recall how much we have worked together with Italy and for Italy". Gurria added: "allow us, also, to show that working together can make every decision concrete and effective".
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti