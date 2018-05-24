Count on us, we'll work together - OECD to new govt (3)

Paris, May 24 - Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) chief Angel Gurria told the incoming Italian government Thursday "count on the OECD, work with the OECD, feel at your ease with the OECD". He said "allow us, please, to recall how much we have worked together with Italy and for Italy". Gurria added: "allow us, also, to show that working together can make every decision concrete and effective".