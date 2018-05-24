CEI slams 'flat tax' (3)

Rome, May 24 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday slammed the two-rate 'flat tax' proposed by the incoming government. CEI chief Gualtiero Bassetti said among the CEI's "inalienable principles" was "fiscal progressiveness". He said there should not be "cuts for all generically but for the brackets for which it is necessary". He said "let there be higher taxation on speculative activities, let that be a start". The government set to be formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League aims to cut Italy's tax rates to just two, 15% and 23%.