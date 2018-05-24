Rome
CEI slams 'flat tax' (3)
'Fiscal progressiveness among inalienable principles'
24 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 24 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday slammed the two-rate 'flat tax' proposed by the incoming government. CEI chief Gualtiero Bassetti said among the CEI's "inalienable principles" was "fiscal progressiveness". He said there should not be "cuts for all generically but for the brackets for which it is necessary". He said "let there be higher taxation on speculative activities, let that be a start". The government set to be formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League aims to cut Italy's tax rates to just two, 15% and 23%.
Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo
Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo
«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Taranto
incoraggiamento per la Toffa
Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossa
Di Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti